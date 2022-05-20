News Archives
Pensioner dies in mishap with garbage truck 
The Garbage truck involved in the fatal accident
65-YEAR-OLD, Yvonne Morrison died, on Thursday, after being involved in a mishap with a garbage truck at ‘B’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown, police said in a statement.

The truck, GYY 7352, owned by Puran Brothers Disposal Service, was driven by 45-year-old, Tulseidas Surgrim. Surgrim is currently in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Police said Morrison was proceeding west ahead of the garbage truck which was proceeding in the same direction.

“It was alleged by the driver that whilst in the process of passing the pedestrian, he sounded the vehicle horn and the pedestrian stopped and allowed the garbage truck to pass,” the police release said.

It is also alleged that as the truck advanced forward, Morrison lost her balance and fell onto the road surface.

The pensioner, according to police, was “squeezed” under the rear wheel of the truck.

Police said the porter of the garbage truck immediately signalled to the driver to stop, which prevented the rear wheel from crushing the pedestrian.

Morrison was reportedly picked up in a semi-conscious condition, placed into a motor car, and rushed her to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

She died while receiving treatment.

Morrison’s body is currently at Memorial Gardens Mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver. No trace of alcohol was detected on his breath.

The driver, police said, was served with a notice of intended prosecution. He remains in police custody.

The area was checked for witnesses and one came forward, police continued. The law enforcement agency is also counting on nearby CCTV footage for its investigation.

Staff Reporter

