Diaspora social media platform launched

— to promote development in Guyana; ‘I have to be a Just Leader,’ says President in inaugural programme

By Vishnu Bishram

A NEW social media platform in the diaspora debut last Thursday evening to promote development in Guyana. It’s first guest, President Dr Irfaan Ali, was quizzed on a number of issues.

A very passionate Ali stated categorically: “I have to be a just leader” during a discussion on the social media platform organised by the Guyana Diaspora Coordinating Council (GDCC).

It was a historic occasion as it was on that day, in 1838, that the first batch of East Indian indentured labourers landed in Guyana (then British Guiana) to work on sugar plantations. The President acknowledged the significant contributions of Indians to the development of Guyana.

The social media programme began at 19:00 hrs and concluded at 20:00 hrs. It was an interactive show that was broadcast on several social media platforms, Facebook and YouTube. The host of the programme was Shameeza Ally. The moderator was former UG senior lecturer, Dr. Tara Singh. Also appearing was prominent businessman, Dave Narine of Dave West Indian Products.

Narine supports the programme which seeks to inform Guyanese at home and in the diaspora, as well as non-Guyanese, on developments in Guyana. The programme is being broadcast weekly on Thursdays from 19:00 hrs to 20:00 hrs. The GDCC (comprising representatives from the UK, Canada, USA, the Caribbean and Guyana) is an independently-owned and operated outfit.

This new programme was launched to discuss the country’s developmental thrust and related issues facing Guyana as well as address (correct any) misinformation/distortion/falsehoods being pedalled in the public domain, in addition to promoting investment and tourism. As far as practicable, programmes would be grounded in facts and credible evidence.

The organisers believe that it is important Guyanese at home and in the diaspora promote development in their country of origin. The platform aims to engage top public officials, scholars, community leaders and other guests in interviews relating to the country’s development thrust (including setbacks). The public will not want to miss these informative and fact-based programmes.

The President expressed his excitement about the programme, thanking the organisers for giving him an opportunity to address issues raised by members of the diaspora as well as Guyanese at home. The President spent considerable amount of time discussing the concept of ‘One Guyana’. It’s a work in progress, an evolutionary process. The President was very emotional as he talked about the blatant attempt to destroy democracy and to rig the 2020 elections as well as discrimination faced by Guyanese during the preceding regime (2015-2020). Based on feedback, viewers lauded the refreshing views of the President on the ‘One Guyana’ concept which he brilliantly articulated and citing specific examples.

The President expressed his disappointment in calls for greater inclusivity when this already is provided for in the existing constitutional arrangements. He mentioned, for example, the several Rights Commission and the Parliamentary Sectoral Committees. The major challenge is for politicians to comply with existing constitutional requirements and the rule of law. It is not necessarily a case of changing the legal system but to reform people’s attitudes.

What is important also is that the President promised to answer questions based on feedback and send these to the platform for publicity. When asked about a Commission of Inquiry into the 2020 elections saga, he said that a decision has not yet been made but he did not rule this out. Dr Singh mentioned about the need to restore the national honours while Dave Narine spoke of sports as a major unifying force and as being consistent with the ‘One Guyana’ concept. Dave also suggested greater funding to sports to which the President concurred.

Former Chair of Economics and Business Department, Lincoln University, Pennsylvania, Dr Ganga Ramdas congratulated Dr Tara and others for a great inaugural session. “The President answers were excellent. He spoke with passion and conviction.”

Professor Emeritus (University of Arizona-Civil Engineering), Dr Muniram Budhu echoed similar sentiments.

“The President provided excellent answers. He spoke with passion and conviction. Guyanese should be proud that their President is articulate and is leading the charge to make a better Guyana.”

GDCC’s next programme is on Thursday’s (May 12th) and it would feature Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.