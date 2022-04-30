Missing man found dead in Toroparu backdam

THE body of Noel Anthony Fredericks, 27, an Amerindian miner who went missing at Toroparu Backdam, Lower Puruni River in Region Seven during April 14-20, 2022, was discovered by police ranks in a decomposed state on Wednesday.

According to Police Headquarters, ranks on Wednesday went into the Toroparu Backdam where contact was made with a 29-year-old miner of Nabacalis, ECD, in whose presence Noel Fredricks was last seen.

Based on this information, the suspect was arrested and questioned.

During questioning, he related that on April 15, he and Fredericks were drinking alcohol at a shop in Toroparu Backdam. When they left the shop, he was towing Fredericks back to his (Fredericks’) camp when he (Fredericks) asked him (the suspect) to do an unsavoury act.

The suspect said he agreed and when they were through, an argument ensued during which he choked Fredericks while simultaneously covering his mouth and nose, resulting in his death.