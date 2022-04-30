News Archives
Magnum Independence Cup Futsal tournament continues tonight
Battle in the Magnum Independence Cup will continue tonight at the National Park
FOLLOWING two exciting nights of thrilling action, highlighted by several unexpected results, the 4th edition of the Magnum Independence Cup resumes this evening at the National Park tarmac.

In the opening match, Showstoppers will lock horns with Festival City from 19:00hrs, while Sophia will oppose Melanie from 19:30hrs. In the third fixture, Tiger Bay will battle with Ansa McAl All-Stars at 20:00hrs, with Leopold Street matching skills with Belfield Warriors from 20:30hrs.

The fifth match will then pit North East La Penitence against Stabroek Ballers at 21:00hrs, while Back Circle will engage Mocha at 21:30hrs. In the final two matches, Albouystown will oppose Road Warriors at 22:00hrs, and Sparta Boss will face East Front Road at 22:30hrs.

Tournament coordinator, Edison Jefford, opined that the competitive nature of the tournament has been clearly illustrated following several unexpected results, and this bodes well for the latter stages of the tournament.
He further stated that this is indicative of the tournament’s overall appeal and fandom, as several teams have prepared diligently in their bid to claim the prestigious title.

The winners of the event will pocket $700 000, and the championship trophy, with the runners-up walking away with $400 000 and the corresponding accolade. On the other hand, the third- and fourth-place finishers will pocket $200 000 and $100 000 respectively.

The other sponsors of the event are MVP Sport, Nigel Hind Financial Services, Andrews Supermarket, Bold Expressions Barbershop, Fireside Grill ‘N’ Chill, Star Party Rentals, and Lucozade.

Staff Reporter

