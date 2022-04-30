Georgetown Cricket Association to host female youth camp

THE Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) will be hosting a female Youth Cricket Camp during the month of May.

According to a release from the association, “this camp which is for females between the ages of 12 and 18 years will focus on identifying and developing the talent of those who have the desire to learn and the passion to play representative cricket at the highest level”.

The camp is open to females who attend schools or reside in the geographic location of the city of Georgetown or are registered with cricket clubs that are affiliated with the GCA.

Prospective females are required to attend an orientation session along with their parents/guardians on May 4 at the Malteenoes Sports Club, Thomas Lands from 16:00hrs.

For any additional information or queries, persons can contact the Chairperson of GCA Competition’s Committee, Shaun Massiah, on 6167240.