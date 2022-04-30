News Archives
High Rollers, Amazings, DC ballers through to quarter-finals
Action between High Rollers (yellow), and Hill Side Ballers at the Silver City hardcourt in the Linden edition of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’
…Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’

HIGH Rollers, Amazings, DC Ballers, and Whap-Whap secured their respective quarter-final berths when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden edition continued on Thursday at the Silver City hard-court.

High Rollers had the better of Hill Side Ballers 2-0 in the feature affair of the evening. Jonah Simon and Robin Adams made their presence felt in the 12th and 26th minutes respectively.
Meanwhile, Amazings brushed aside Universal Ballers 4-1. George Stephen bagged a double in the seventh and 12th minutes, while Tyrese Lewis and Brentley Allicock each scored in the 14th and 22nd minute respectively.

For the losers, Omari Gordon found the back of the net in the 19th minute. Similarly, DC Ballers downed Spikeland 3-0. Nicholas Gentle, David Fiedtkou, and Allan Halley scored in the eighth, 16th, and 21st minutes respectively.

On the other hand, What-Whap edged Back Street Ballers 6-5. Malcolm Miggins recorded the fastest goal in the history of the tournament for the victors, scoring in 10 seconds, alongside a 20th-minute conversion.
Also adding goals in the win were Antwoine Gill in the eighth and 12th minutes and Jeshawn Moore in the 10th and 22nd minutes.

For the losers, Seon Barrat netted in the fifth minute while Guinness Goals (GG) (a goal scored in the final three minutes count as two) were registered by Robin Wren and Isaiah Adams in the 28th and 29th minutes respectively.

The quarterfinals will be conducted at the same venue on Tuesday.

