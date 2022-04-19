Gun seized in CANU operation

CUSTOMS Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) officers on Sunday conducted an operation at the Plaza Complex on Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown that resulted in the discovery and seizure of one Taurus PT-92 9mm pistol, along with a magazine containing four 9mm rounds of ammunition.

“CANU would like to thank the general public for their support, and pledges to continue rooting out narcotics and other criminal activity, as well as keeping communities safe as part of our national strategy,” CANU noted in a statement.