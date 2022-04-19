News Archives
Convicted child rapist appeals life sentences
Micah Williams
FORMER trade unionist, Micah Williams, who is currently serving two life sentences for raping an eight-year-old girl twice, is now challenging his conviction and sentence.

In 2018, Williams was tried before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow in the Sexual Offences Court, in the Georgetown High Court, for two counts of sexual activity with a child.

The charges alleged that, on January 1 and 31, 2016, Williams engaged in sexual penetration with a child under the age of 16 years when she was only eight years old.

A 12-member jury found Williams guilty on both counts and he was sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years in jail.

Williams moved to the Court of Appeal claiming that his conviction cannot stand. He is asking that his sentences be set aside since it was unfair, too severe, and excessive.

The challenge is being presided over by Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Justice Yonette Cummings-Edwards, with Justices Dawn Gregory and Rishi Persaud in attendance.

