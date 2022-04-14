Take advantage of GOAL scholarships

— Prime Minister urges Dagg Point residents

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (ret’d), Mark Phillips, on Tuesday, appealed to the residents of Dagg Point, in Region Seven, to take advantage of the opportunity to advance their education through scholarships offered by the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL).

He said that the government was keen on Guyanese, from all parts of the country, acquiring the necessary tools to benefit from the opportunities that will become available as Guyana continues on its rapid development trajectory.

Residents of Dagg Point, which is a few miles outside of Bartica, were also told that officials from the Public Service Ministry will visit their community to give them an understanding of the programme and how they can capitalise on the opportunity for higher learning.

“So, the GOAL scholarship is available, and I would like a lot of you here, because many of you are young people, to take this opportunity and improve your education and your professional qualifications because things are changing in Guyana and the better educated you are, the better you would be able to grasp at the opportunities that will be presented to all Guyanese,” he said.

He also assured the community that they will soon benefit from Internet access.

“You have an ICT hub that was constructed, and we will ensure that you have the equipment and connectivity so that you can be connected to the rest of Guyana and the rest of the world”.

Prime Minister Phillips stressed that the government believes in development, and as such, $3.7b had been budgeted for the Regional Democratic Council to execute works in the interest of the people.

He mentioned the 1.5-megawatt solar farm that is near completion and a concrete road to be built to the tune of $109M.

In September, over 60 students will be able to utilise the spanking new $29M nursery school, which is expected to be fully furnished within the next two weeks. (DPI)