Pensioner chopped after visit to outhouse

A SEPTUAGENARIAN pensioner was chopped in the face, moments after visiting the outhouse aback his home at Free Yard, Port Mourant.

Kamolodin Abraham, 72, called “Richard”, awoke from his sleep, just after 02:00 hours, on Tuesday, with the desire to use the toilet facilities.

But after using same, he alleged that a young neighbour, who was armed with a cutlass, pounced on him and inflicted several chops to his head, face, neck and ear.

As a result of the attack, the elderly man fell to the ground, but not before raising an alarm to alert his other neighbours.

He was rescued and taken to the Port Mourant hospital where he was initially treated.

Abraham was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he remains a patient.

The alleged perpetrator is in custody as police continue their investigation.