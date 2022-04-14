Teen reportedly killed by boyfriend

THE boyfriend of Shenese Walks, 19, is in police custody after reportedly confessing to causing her death.

Walks, a teacher, was discovered with a knife in the left side of her neck in her boyfriend’s Lot 311, Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home. Her 21-year-old boyfriend was handed over to the police by his relatives.

Walks of Linden, Region 10, was staying with her boyfriend when the incident occurred.

According to Police Headquarters, the alleged murder reportedly occurred between 15:30 hours on Tuesday and 11:45 hours on Wednesday at the aforementioned address.

Reports are that the now dead woman and her boyfriend had a misunderstanding on Tuesday around 15:30 hours. Walks allegedly armed herself with a knife and her boyfriend tried to take the knife from her but ended up stabbing her in the left side of the neck.

The boyfriend, who became afraid, secured the house and went away. On Wednesday, police said he contacted his brother and told him what transpired.

His brother, along with an aunt escorted the suspect to the Grove Police Station where he was handed over to the police.

Police ranks and the suspect visited the scene, where Walks was observed dressed in a white stripe top with long blue pants, lying on her back, beside a bed with a knife stuck in the left side of her neck.

The woman’s body was subsequently escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home awaiting post mortem.

Police said the 21-year-old suspect remains in custody as investigations continue into the incident.