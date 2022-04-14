Miner dies in fight over woman

ROY Harry, 29, a miner of Wauna, Mabaruma in the North West District (NWD) was fatally stabbed, allegedly by a co-worker, sometime between 03:00 hours and 04:00 hours at Reserve Baramita, NWD on Wednesday morning.

This information was confirmed by Divisional Commander Superintendent, Himnauth Sawh.

Commander Sawh said a report of the incident was made to the police at 05:50 hours. The suspect and the victim are co-workers at a mining camp at Moruca, NWD.

Information received indicated that Harry and the 21- year-old suspect were reportedly imbibing alcohol and subsequently had a misunderstanding over a female acquaintance.

Police said they left together for their mining camp and thereafter the argument continued which resulted in the suspect allegedly assaulting the victim and stabbing him with a knife.

According to Police Headquarters, on Wednesday morning, the suspect related the situation to another mining camp worker, Michael Green, 48, a mechanic of #53 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

After speaking to Green, the suspect then left the area, claiming that he was going to the police station to report the matter.

On hearing of the tragedy, Green rushed over to the camp and made checks where he observed Harry lying motionless on the ground with what appears to be a stab wound to the chest. He immediately reported the matter to the police, via telephone.

Ranks of the Baramita Police Station were immediately deployed to the location to conduct investigations.

“All likely escape routes were also monitored by the investigators in an effort to capture the suspect. At around 08:00 hours, the suspect was seen walking along a trail at Reserve, Baramita that was not leading to the police station,” police said.

Commander Sawh said the suspect is currently in custody at the Baramita Police Station and is co-operating with the police as investigations into the incident continue.