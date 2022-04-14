Melanie Marshall appointed Voter Registration Manager

MELANIE Marshall, who has been acting in the post of Voter Registration Manager for the past six years, has been confirmed to the post.

The confirmation was made when the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) held its statutory meeting on Tuesday, a release from the Commission said.

According to GECOM, Marshall’s confirmation was premised on the fact that she was the only applicant that met all of the required criteria for the position.

GECOM noted that she has been acting in the said capacity for approximately six years and has been employed with GECOM for 16 years.

She holds a Commonwealth Master of Public Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Public Management from the University of Guyana.

“The Commission extends best wishes to Ms. Melanie Marshall on her appointment and for a successful tenure,” GECOM noted.