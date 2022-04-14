Guyanese re-elected president of Indo-Caribbean Federation

RALPH Tamesh has been re-elected as President of the Indo-Caribbean Federation (ICF) of America when the organisation held its bi-annual executive election at Villa Russo Catering Hall in Richmond Hill, Queens, New York, last Sunday.

The election is for a two-year term. Several of the incumbent officers were re-elected, giving continuity and experience to the body.

The federation was founded in 1984 by Bhanu Dwarika, Vishnu Bandhu, Baytoram Ramharack, Rudra Nath, Ramesh Kalicharran, Gora Singh, Isherdat Ramdehal, Ravi Dev, Mahadai Das and Vishnu Bisram, among others.

The ICF has been organising the annual Indian Arrival Day celebrations since that time. The outdoor celebrations were suspended over the last two years because of COVID restrictions but one will be held this year in early June.

Sunday’s election was supervised by Dr. Dhanpaul Narine with Bisram as an observer.

Before the election, Tamesh gave a summary of activities, from sports to charities to entertainment and the financial state of the organisation.

Tamesh, formerly of Wakenaam Essequibo Island, was re-elected as President for an unprecedented sixth term. He has been with the federation for over 33 years serving in various capacities. Former Treasurer, Dr Vijai Lillah is now the new Vice-President.

Dr Lillah has been with the ICF for over 10 years. The new treasurer is New York City Police Detective, Khyume Khan. Vanessa Matura was re-elected as secretary. The assistant secretary is now Latchman Dass, who recently joined the organisation.

Frank Singh, former President of Marine Funding, a member of the federation since 1987; Lisa Edoo, Chief Education Officer (CEO) of Memvar Realty, who previously served as Vice-President for 10 years and Stanley Raj, CEO of Main Street Insurance, who has been with the federation for over 30 years, remain on the board of the organisation.

The committee members elected are Anoop Dhanpat, Son Son Sonipersaud, Lilly Lilliah, Radika Olarte, Jasodra Thakoordeen, Shanta Sookram, Shabier Yamin, Yvonne Singh, Sabrina Dyal, Imran Ahmad and Sunita Sookram.

In his re-election speech, Tamesh thanked the members for demonstrating strong confidence in his leadership.

“I wish to thank everyone for the tremendous support given me. I also wish to salute you for your commitment, dedication, and the tireless service to the federation,” he said.

The elected officers pledged to work harder to organise programmes for the community.

Among other activities, the ICF plans and organises the Annual Indian Arrival Day celebration going back to 1984, the annual cricket match between Guyana and the Rest of the Caribbean featuring current former national players from the various Caribbean countries, Thanksgiving party for the seniors in Richmond Hill, bus trips, a community publication, fundraising to rehabilitate health centres and schools in Guyana, receptions to honour prominent community stalwarts, holiday breakfast and luncheon.