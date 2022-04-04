President urges ‘National Day of Fasting’ as Ramadan, Chaitra Navratri, Lent observed at once

PRESIDENT, Dr Irfaan Ali, today, called on religious bodies to unite under the banner of ‘One Guyana’ for a National Day of Fasting and Prayers on Friday, April 8, 2022.

The President’s call comes as the three main religious observances of Ramadan, Lent, and Chaitra Navratri, are happening simultaneously.

This rare occurrence offers a meaningful opportunity for Guyanese from all religious persuasions to come together to pray for Guyana.

A statement from the President’s office said His Excellency “ sees this as an opportunity for the religious bodies and persons from all belief systems to join with each other to promote the spirit of togetherness.”

“I would like all of us to fast together, pray together, and stay together as ‘One Guyana’,” he is reported as saying. The press statement said t he National Day of Fasting and Prayers will culminate with a grand interfaith meeting at the National Park in a time of prayer, songs and reflections.

“Similar activities are expected to be held in other parts of the country,” the release further added.

“The ‘One Guyana’ vision springs from our rich multicultural heritage and the need to ensure that our diversity remains a source of strength and not an instrument of division and disaffection,” Dr Ali is quoted as saying.