Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis going strong at 103
Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, feeds Hilton “Champ” Lewis a slice of his birthday cake
HUMAN Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, joined Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis in his birthday celebrations on Thursday.
Hilton asked Minister Persaud what was in the big hamper brought for him.

‘Champ’, a former teacher for 39 years turned 103. Lewis was born in 1919 and during his lifetime won numerous competitions in both academia and athletics.
Interestingly, Lewis recalls former President Desmond Hoyte was his student.

Human Services and Social Security Minister, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, with Hilton “Champ” Lewis

Hilton grew up on Carmichael Street in Georgetown and had seven siblings who are now all dead. As a young boy, he attended the St George’s Government School and after he completed his secondary education, Hilton wrote the Pupil Teacher’s Appointment examination and started his teaching career at the Lodge Congregation School.

Hilton spent the next three decades teaching at the primary and secondary levels and was even appointed headmaster at a few of those schools. He now spends his days listening to cricket and football on his radio. (Ministry of Human Services and Social Security)

