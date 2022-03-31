News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Hicken takes charge
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
PAGE-3

— shakes up Police Force command on first day

ACTING Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, on his first day in office, made several changes in the structure and command of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Monday, appointed Hicken to act in the Office of the Commissioner of Police.
Prior to the appointment, Hicken was performing the duties of Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’.

Former Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie, DSM, proceeded on pre-retirement leave on Sunday.

According to the GPF in a press release, Head of Special Branch, Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram will now be performing the function of Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ and Commander of Region Three, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts will now head Special Branch.

Further, Commander of Regional Police Division 4(B) (East Bank Demerara), Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine will now head to Region Three as divisional commander while Commander of Region Two, Woman Superintendent Denise Griffith will now take command of Regional Division 4 ‘B’.

Additionally, the GPF stated that Force Training Officer, Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus, will take command of Regional Division Two while Second in-Command of Regional Division 4 ‘B’, Superintendent Keithon King, will temporarily take charge of the Force Training.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.