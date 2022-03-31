Hicken takes charge

— shakes up Police Force command on first day

ACTING Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, on his first day in office, made several changes in the structure and command of the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Monday, appointed Hicken to act in the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

Prior to the appointment, Hicken was performing the duties of Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’.

Former Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie, DSM, proceeded on pre-retirement leave on Sunday.

According to the GPF in a press release, Head of Special Branch, Senior Superintendent Ravindradat Budhram will now be performing the function of Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ and Commander of Region Three, Senior Superintendent Errol Watts will now head Special Branch.

Further, Commander of Regional Police Division 4(B) (East Bank Demerara), Senior Superintendent Mahendra Siwnarine will now head to Region Three as divisional commander while Commander of Region Two, Woman Superintendent Denise Griffith will now take command of Regional Division 4 ‘B’.

Additionally, the GPF stated that Force Training Officer, Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus, will take command of Regional Division Two while Second in-Command of Regional Division 4 ‘B’, Superintendent Keithon King, will temporarily take charge of the Force Training.