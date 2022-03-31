News Archives
Volkswagen to recall more than 100,000 cars on fire risk
A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai, China April 18, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
BERLIN, March 31 (Reuters) – Volkswagen Group (VOWG_p.DE) will have to recall more than 100,000 plug-in hybrid vehicles globally due to the risk of fire, said a spokesperson for the German carmaker.

Some 42,300 owners of Volkswagen Passats, Golfs, Tiguans and Arteons worldwide will be notified. Volkswagen brand Audi has to recall 24,400 vehicles, while Seat and Skoda are also affected.

There is a risk of fire in vehicles that connect a conventional combustion engine to an electric drive and are charged through a socket due to an insufficiently insulated high-voltage battery, added the spokesperson on Thursday.

German daily Bild citedthe KBA regulator as saying “inadequate fastening of the engine design cover can lead to contact with hot parts and subsequently to fire”, adding that 16 such cases had been reported in Germany.

The recall affects Volkswagen brands VW, Audi, Seat and Skoda, Bild said.

Writing by Maria Sheahan and Miranda Murray Editing by Madeline Chambers

Staff Reporter

