Guyana to have first World Trade Centre in the Caribbean
Wordpress (Featured Image) (7)

FOLLOWING months of talks between the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the New York-based World Trade Centre Association (WTCA), and Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Guyana will be the host of the first World Trade Centre (WTC) in the Caribbean, according to a release from DDL’s spokesperson.

“DDL recently secured a license to establish a World Trade Center in Guyana and will transform its building in High Street Kingston into the centre which will provide a range of opportunities for local businesses and organizations to enhance their networking capabilities globally,” the release on Thursday said, adding: “Work on the interior redesign of the building has already begun.”

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond will attend the official virtual announcement and handing over of the license next Tuesday, the release further added. Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine; WTCA Chairman, John Drew; and DDL Executive Chairman, Komal Samaroo will be among the speakers at the event.

There are over 320 World Trade Centers in more than 100 countries on every continent globally, the DDL spokesperson said.

“The World Trade Centers Association (WTCA) stimulates trade and investment opportunities for commercial property developers, economic development agencies, and international businesses looking to connect globally and prosper locally.

“The association serves as an ‘international ecosystem’ of global connections, iconic properties, and integrated trade services under the umbrella of a prestigious brand.

The exclusive ‘World Trade Center’ and ‘WTC’ branded properties and trade service organizations are located in more than 100 countries and supported by 15,000 WTC professionals that deliver integrated, reciprocal resources to meet the needs of small, medium and large enterprises,” the release further said.

