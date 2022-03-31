First Lady, Region One officials donate supplies to Warao Venezuelans in Region One

A TEAM from the Office of the First Lady, led by Mrs Arya Ali, and regional representatives of Region One (Barima-Waini) conducted a joint mission to that region where they donated supplies to Venezuelan migrants and conducted a needs assessment, according to a statement from the First Lady’s team on Thursday.

“Venezuelans began fleeing the neighbouring country a few years ago, making their way into parts of the region which are easily accessible,” the release said, adding that those persons have erected structures for housing and are growing their own food. ”

“Mrs Ali learnt of the state of the migrants earlier this month through a news report and decided to support government’s efforts in offering assistance,” the First Lady’s office said.

Regional Chairman, Brethnol Ashley, and Regional Executive Officer (REO), Teka Bissessar were also part of the mission which saw 200 migrants at Khan’s Hill, Mabaruma supported with supplies including sanitary items and water.

“Most of the migrants are of the Warao Nation and cannot speak English,” the release said, adding: “As such, the Ministry of Local Government through the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) has set up a management team which includes a translator.”

“We discovered that the most important things for the migrants now are food, clothing and proper shelter. It is important for us to understand their needs before we offer assistance because we have to be conscious of the cultural differences,” Mrs Ali is quoted as saying.

Her office will mobilise resources, which include food supplies and clothing. Those will be delivered to the migrants through the support of the Local Government Ministry.

Guyana’s government is in the process of building a housing facility for some of the migrants, and exploring ways to have them contribute to the regional economy through employment, the First Lady’s team said. A separate building as a village kitchen for the migrants is also being explored.

“They are here and they are in need, and we are trying our best to provide support to them. At the end of the day, they are people just like us, with children just like us, and they want a better life for themselves and their children just like anyone would. So because they are here, we have a moral obligation to assist if we can,” the First Lady said.