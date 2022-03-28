Root wants to stay as England captain despite West Indies defeat

JOE Root has reiterated his desire to remain England captain after his side’s series defeat by West Indies.

England slumped to a 10-wicket defeat in the third Test in Grenada as their winless run stretched to nine Tests.

Root, who has been captain since 2017, has now overseen four series defeats in a row, this loss coming on the back of the 4-0 Ashes humbling by Australia.

“I’m still very passionate about taking this team forward,” said Root, who has won a record 27 Tests leading England.

“I feel there’s the support of the dressing room behind me and I’m desperate to see them smile and celebrating because we don’t feel that far away.”

England have only won one of 17 Tests going back to February 2021 – their worst run since the 1980s.

They also trail India 2-1 in a five-Test series that was postponed last summer with one game left to play.

After the Ashes, Root said he wanted to continue as skipper, but after day three against West Indies, when England collapsed towards defeat, former captain Michael Vaughan said he felt Root may step down.

However, asked if he wanted to continue, Root said: “I’ve made that quite clear.

“All I can control is what’s in my power and in my hands and I will do whatever I can in whatever capacity to help England win games of cricket and that will never change.”

England are currently without a managing director and head coach after Ashley Giles stood down from the first of those positions and coach Chris Silverwood left following the Ashes.

Andrew Strauss and Paul Collingwood have performed the respective roles on an interim basis for this tour, with permanent appointments set to be made before England’s next Test against New Zealand, which starts on 2 June.

‘Poor decision making and a lack of skill’

England were the better team in the opening two Tests of the series but were unable to force victory on the final day. However, they were outplayed for large periods in the series decider in Grenada.

Having been put in after losing the toss, they batted poorly and slipped to 90-8 before a 91-run last-wicket stand between Jack Leach and Saqib Mahmood hauled them to a more respectful 204.

They reduced the hosts to 95-6 but were unable to wrap up the tail and gave up a 93-run deficit after the first innings, with Joshua da Silva making his maiden Test century.

In their second innings, England were guilty of causing their own downfall with poor shot selections and a needless run out of Ben Foakes – to leave them 83-6, still 10 runs behind.

They were eventually bowled out for 120, leaving the West Indies 28 to win, which they chased down in 4.5 overs.

“It is a punch to take because for the majority of this series we have played so much good cricket,” Root told BBC Sport.

“It’s a big frustration. We have put so much into this trip and I think our attitude has been exceptional – you can see it is clear as day there has been a big shift forward in a number of areas.

“It is a body blow what happened yesterday but we have to take it on the chin and learn and not forget a lot of the good things we have done until now.

“The guys have worked so hard and done so much good stuff throughout and some poor decision making and, at times a lack of skill, has probably just let us down when we really needed to stand up.”(BBC Sport).