Pistol used in robbery found in Parika Police Station compound

A .32 Taurus pistol without ammunition was found at the Parika Police Station on Thursday by a man who was cleaning the compound.

According to the police, the discovery was made at about 23:36hrs when the cleaner observed a black object on the ground between two garbage bins.

He then picked up the object, which appeared to be a firearm, and immediately brought it to the attention of a police rank who was close by.

When checked, the weapon turned out to be the .32 Taurus pistol that was reportedly used in the execution of a robbery under arms.

The matter is under investigation.