East Coast Demerara housing infrastructure evolving

THE housing infrastructure along the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) is evolving rapidly, according to Minister of Housing and Water Collin Croal.

The minister recently visited infrastructural projects sites along the ECD corridor to inspect several developing schemes.

He was accompanied by senior officials from the Central Housing & Planning Authority (CH&PA).

According to the Housing Ministry, the areas visited were Annandale, Vigilance, Strathspey, La Bonne Intention and Goedverwagting.

The schemes visited have already been allocated, and the ongoing works will ensure that allottees could access their lands and commence construction soon.

In the new week, Minister Croal will be meeting with contractors who are working on those schemes to get an update on the status of the works, and to address any issues that may be causing delays.

The minister used the opportunity to remind persons who have been allocated lands in the schemes that the ministry is working assiduously to have those plots of land ready. Works being executed include the construction of access roads, bridges and culverts.