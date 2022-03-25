Direct commodity trade commences between Guyana, Nigeria

–Caribbean-Africa flights expected before year end

THE African Caribbean Chamber of Trade, Commerce and Industry, in collaboration with the Nigerian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago with non-resident accreditation for Guyana, has successfully facilitated the start of direct commodity trading between Guyana and Nigeria.

According to a press statement, the Chamber, a body focused on improving trade between Africa and the Caribbean Region with its headquarters in Georgetown, directly facilitated and received the first commercial commodity quantity goods on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The 20ft container carrying Shea Butter, officially marks the start of commodity trading between Guyana and Nigeria, and the wider Sub-Saharan region.

The Chamber also announced that the first cargo from Guyana is expected to arrive in Nigeria by the end of the year. That inaugural shipment from Guyana will consist largely of rum and rum products.

This is being done while the Chamber continues intense work to reduce shipping time, and make the route more commercially viable.

Another significant milestone is the impending start of direct flights between Africa and the Caribbean.

According to the Chamber, those flights are expected to commence before the end of this year, as routes are being finalised with airlines and regional governments.

The framework for exchanges between Guyana and Nigeria has already been established through the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps, a framework for the exchange of resources, technology, and knowledge between Nigeria and African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) countries.

“The African Caribbean Chamber of Trade, Commerce and Industry welcomes the expansion of relations between Guyana and the world’s second-largest and second-most-populous continent,” the Chamber said.