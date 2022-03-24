U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary expected in Guyana today

–plans to engage several senior government and opposition officials, other key stakeholders

IN an effort to enhance the relationship between Guyana and the United States of America (U.S.), U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary (DAS) for Caribbean Affairs and Haiti, Barbara A. Feinstein, will be in Guyana from today to March 26.

According to a press release from the U.S. Embassy, the Deputy Assistant Secretary, while in Guyana, will be meeting with Vice-President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo; members of the opposition; CARICOM representatives; private sector stakeholders and members of civil society.

“Her visit underscores the continued importance the United States places on the U.S./Guyanese partnership,” the U.S. Embassy related.

According to the U.S. Department of State, America’s policy with Guyana seeks to develop robust and sustainable democratic institutions, laws, and political practices; support economic growth and development; promote an active, organised, and empowered civil society, and promote stability and security.

“Beginning in the late 1980s, Guyana sought to improve relations with the United States as part of a decision to shift toward political nonalignment, moving from state socialism and one-party control to a market economy and greater freedom of the press and assembly.

“This shift, closer security cooperation, and expanding trade and investment have helped place U.S.-Guyanese relations on excellent footing. With the shift in Guyana’s economy to an oil-producing nation, the U.S. partnership is more important than ever to help Guyana become a leader in the region on issues of security and governance,” the U.S. State Department related.

The State Department said the U.S. values Guyana’s partnership and co-operation on issues of mutual interest.

Together, the two countries promote democracy and respect for human rights; empower youth, women, the private sector, and civic/opinion leaders to formulate grassroots responses to social and economic challenges; support new initiatives to improve the health of the Guyanese people; and, through the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative (CBSI), enhance the security and prosperity of the region.

The bilateral relationship between these two nations is expected to be enhanced with Feinstein’s visit.

According to the U.S. State Department, she recently served as Deputy Assistant Administrator for Caribbean Affairs, Haiti, Cuba, Mexico, and Central America with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

She has also held various leadership positions with USAID, including as Senior Deputy Assistant Administrator for Legislative Affairs; Deputy Chief of Staff to Administrator Rajiv Shah; Chief of Staff and Senior Policy Adviser to Acting Administrator Alonzo Fulgham; and Special Assistant to Administrator Henrietta Fore. Other assignments include service with the U.S. Departments of State and Defense.

The State Department said Feinstein has served on the professional staff of the House Appropriations Sub-committee on state and foreign operations and the House International Relations Committee of the United States Congress.

She holds a Master’s degree in International and Public Affairs from Princeton University and a Bachelor of Arts in Latin American Studies, Spanish and Portuguese from the University of California-Berkeley.