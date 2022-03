THREE persons have been arrested after officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) uncovered $6.3 million worth of marijuana, during an operation at the New Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, on Tuesday.

According to CANU, the suspects are 42-year-old Andrew Carew known as Daddo; 47-year-old Rayanthony Persaud called Tony and 47-year-old Sheldon Hope known as Fire Man.

Reports are that the illegal substance was found in six parcels weighing, collectively, 5.754 kg (12.6 pounds).