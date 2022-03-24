Enhanced screening for cervical cancer expected across Guyana

–with distribution of six cryotherapy machines to local health facilities

SIX health facilities across Guyana will now have the capacity to screen for cervical cancer, after receiving new cryotherapy machines from the Ministry of Health.

According to the Ministry of Health, the machines were given to health offices in Region One (Barima-Waini), Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) and Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo).

Speaking at a brief handing-over ceremony, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, said that the ministry has been working to reduce the burden of cervical cancer in Guyana by enhancing the capacity of local health facilities to conduct screening.

“Cervical cancer is the second most prevalent cancer among women in Guyana. If we work very hard, we will be able to eliminate this cancer,” Minister Anthony said.

In addition, he said that the machines will detect abnormal cells in women and enable early treatment to prevent other complications.

Also present at the handing over ceremony were Dr. Lisa Lall, the Director of the Chronic Disease/Non-Communicable Diseases; Dr. Dianele Drepaul, Acting Coordinator for the Chronic Diseases Unit; Dr. Martin Campbell, Technical Officer for Cancer Control; Dr. Veronica Griffith, the Deputy Director of Regional and Clinical Services; Dr. Vishalya Sharma, the Regional Health Officer (RHO) of Region Six and nurse Loreen Sobers.