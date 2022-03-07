Two women ‘busted’ with cocaine ‘laced’ in mats

RANKS of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) have arrested two women in connection with the discovery of GY$5.6 million worth of cocaine ‘laced’ in mats.

The CANU, in a statement, noted that the discovery was made on Saturday at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

It was noted that 22-year-old Akata Makeba Garnett of ‘C’ Field Sophia squatting area was arrested at the airport when she was about to board a flight destined for Barbados.

According to CANU, officers found five mats laced with suspected cocaine during a secondary search of her luggage; it weighed 5.274kgs (almost 12 pounds).

Further investigations led to the arrest of Malika Scott, 32, of Grove, East Bank Demerara.