Two women ‘busted’ with cocaine ‘laced’ in mats
Akata Makeba
RANKS of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) have arrested two women in connection with the discovery of GY$5.6 million worth of cocaine ‘laced’ in mats.

The CANU, in a statement, noted that the discovery was made on Saturday at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport, Ogle, East Coast Demerara.

Malika Scott

It was noted that 22-year-old Akata Makeba Garnett of ‘C’ Field Sophia squatting area was arrested at the airport when she was about to board a flight destined for Barbados.

According to CANU, officers found five mats laced with suspected cocaine during a secondary search of her luggage; it weighed 5.274kgs (almost 12 pounds).

Some of the mats found ‘laced’ with cocaine (CANU photo)

Further investigations led to the arrest of Malika Scott, 32, of Grove, East Bank Demerara.

Staff Reporter

