‘We have our lives back’

— thanks to the doctors at the National Ophthalmology Hospital, say Cataract patients

WHILE one can close an eye or both and experience what it would be like if one were blind, nothing compares to seeing only darkness and not knowing if you will ever see the light again.

These were the sentiments expressed by Dhanpat Ramsingh, 75, who recently underwent a successful operation at the National Ophthalmology Hospital (NOH) located in the compound of the Port Mourant Hospital to restore his sight after cataract blocked his vision.

Ramsingh of Bloomfield Village, East Berbice, Corentyne, is one of many patients who had their vision successfully restored since the NOH resumed cataract surgeries in early February following a six-year hiatus.

Speaking with the Guyana Chronicle, an emotional Ramsingh said being able to see clearly again is a “blessing” he has most gratefully accepted.

He explained that, initially, he was scheduled to “clean both eyes” in 2016 but since the hospital had closed and he was unable to see, he was forced to have a cataract surgery on his right eye at a private institution.

The pensioner noted that one of his hobbies was reading and being unable to see clearly and move around much less read, made him depressed and worried.

Ramsingh was forced to ‘scrape’ whatever little savings he had and did an operation to his right eye since he could not afford to have both done.

“Both eyes had the cataract but I do the right one private cause with both eyes I couldn’t see clearly and small tasks became hard for me. But I still couldn’t see well so I keep checking at Port Mourant because I’m a pensioner and I couldn’t afford it.”

He continued that, in 2020, he was told his name was listed as being among the first to have surgeries done and on the 4th February 2022, he received the much anticipated call and went on the 16th February to have the operation done.

Now a little over two weeks after, Ramsingh is high in praise for the doctors and government for helping him to have his sight restored.

SPEECHLESS

“I am seeing bright! bright! And I can even see to read but I don’t want to strain the eye yet so I am reading little bit, I am taking it lightly. First I must praise God, thank the government and the doctors, any person with cataract or eye problem check the Ophthalmology Hospital, its perfect. They take their time and patience and care for you. The day when I take off the bandage and see with my left eye bright, bright, I was speechless; it is a blessing only those who experience it would know it,” he said with a smile.

The NOH had stopped doing major surgeries since 2016 but has continued to screen patients and perform minor operations as the new government tried to restore the capacity of the facility to its former state as the premiere ophthalmology centre in Guyana.

Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony, speaking at a recent event in the region, highlighted that more than $100M was spent on refurbishing and purchasing equipment for the facility.

“We recognised that all the theatres were in a poor shape, the microscopes that were used to operate with they were in bad condition, so last year we spent in excess $100M to start, not just refurbishing the theatres, but buying the equipment; so by the first quarter of this year a lot of the equipment would be coming in and we have set aside additional resources to make sure that the hospital is fully functional.”

NOH Director, Dr. Vineshri Khirodhar explained that in 2021 alone, over 30,000 patients had minor procedures and staffers are hoping to have the almost 3,000 backlog of patients listed for major surgeries cleared by the end of the year while still taking walk-in patients.

WELL-STAFFED

She is optimistic that the goal can be achieved since the facility now boasts four theatre nurses, five ophthalmologists, inclusive of a surgeon, a clinical ophthalmologist, a retina specialist and a neuro-ophthalmologist. Further, there is also a biomedical technician and a lab technician attached to the hospital.

Further, she pointed out that the hospital, which has four wards with five beds each, is also equipped to house patients travelling from afar overnight following their surgeries.

Meanwhile, Latifa Saheer, who also had a major surgery recently, related that she was very happy to regain her independence after close to six years.

“About six years ago I was supposed to have the surgery but when I reached to the theatre my eye pressure was high, afterwards they give me another date to go back but I had to wait from then to now because they stop.”

Recalling the difficulties, Saheer noted that her husband had to assist her or in his absence she needed someone else to help her in her everyday chores.

“It was very bad for me. I felt I lost my independence because for a number of household tasks, I had to be dependent on someone to assist me. I wasn’t seeing good, my vision was not just cloudy but very dark. It was painful sometimes and with just seeing on one eye made the eye feeling pressured. My husband had to take care of me, he does fishing work in Cayenne and he had to come home to assist. If I had to go out my husband had to hold my hand, when I cook I either throw plenty oil or the cube paper in the pot, many times it was very hard,” she recalled.

TEARS OF JOY

However, since her surgery, a little over two weeks ago, she is now moving around by herself and is slowly adapting to being independent again. With tears of joy, Saheer said she now has her “life back”.

“The operation went well, those staff at the hospital especially the doctors were kind and treat me so well. I am 100 per cent now. I am very thankful because I could not afford to do this privately and now I have my own life back, you don’t know how much this means to me… thank you very much to the doctors and government. I can see and do my own things without having to depend on anyone now.”

Subachan Basant, 69, of Lot 91 Gangaram Settlement, East Canje also expressed similar sentiments after battling for a little over three years with blurry vision after being diagnosed with cataract.

He noted that for three plus years, he had to be subjected to constantly stumping his toes or walking into objects and being unable to read or watch television.

Following the surgery, Basant said he can now perform with ease almost any task by himself and does not even need to wear his spectacles.

“What this surgery did for me no one would understand until you go through it, I could not do anything much myself, now I don’t even need my glasses, I can read, I can see people passing in the street, I can now tell the difference between male and female without hearing them speak. I am thankful because if the hospital didn’t open back up for surgery, I don’t know what would happen cause I can’t afford to do this private. I’m a pensioner and the staff was really nice and caring,” a very grateful Basant said.