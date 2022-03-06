Leading the charge towards a cleaner environment Kiefer Jackson, activist for the environment and sustainable development

KIEFER Jackson has always been passionate about being a change agent and hence decided that pursuing the field of law would help her achieve this. She was well on her way studying law, even spending some time with a law firm. Having observed firsthand the “non-glamourous” side of the profession, though, she decided that making a career change might be the best decision.

With her Bachelor’s Degree in Law and her Master’s in Corporate and Commercial Law, the 28-year-old came pretty close to doing the type of job that she’d always dreamt about as a child.

“I veered off that path to some degree after spending some time with a law firm. It exposed me to the practical side of law; the non-glamorous side if you want to say, and I realised that I didn’t want to practise,” she told Pepperpot Magazine in an online interview.

So when she completed her LLB she had a choice to make. “I reconsidered my career path and did my Master’s instead in Corporate and Commercial Law. That was a very fulfilling experience.”

During the two years she spent studying in Barbados, Kiefer joined the Caribbean Youth Environment Network and has been with the organisation since. “I was exposed to the environment and sustainable development. That held my attention because it dealt with various factions of human living.”

Kiefer felt at this point that although she had a legal background, she still could play a part in ensuring environmental justice. “Although I stuck to the path of law, from the time I entered the organisation, the wheels in my head were turning as to how I could integrate what I do with what I found as a new passion.”

Now the National Coordinator for the Caribbean Youth Environment Network in Guyana and Chief of Staff for the Partnership Initiative for Sustainable Land Management (PISLM), Kiefer manages the technical and legal aspects of things, as well as the administrative aspect of the organisation.

Kiefer is finally able to do what she’s always wanted: to influence positive change. Leading the youth organisation for the past four years now, Kiefer has been dealing with youth advocacy, youth participation and education.

Also a Climate Justice advocate for some time, Kiefer wants to be able to help more young people to be involved as youth leaders.

Kiefer was recognised last year by the Global Environment Fund as one of the 10 young persons worldwide working to create positive change in the environment. She was the only person chosen from the Region. “I think I was chosen because I’ve been working within the area of environmental sustainable development for quite some time now.

The International Coastal Clean-up is an activity that the youth network undertakes every September. It also does quarterly clean-ups, and has a project that is focused on the clean-up of #63 Beach.

A Clean Environment

Kiefer plans to help more young people recognise the importance of sustainable land management. “I don’t think it is a sexy topic; we don’t really talk about it,” she said, adding, “Climate Justice is another area of focus that the world is now looking at. It’s not as talked about, but it’s becoming a hot topic. I will be working more in this area for 2022.”

She is encouraging others, especially youths, to take a closer look at the environment and be more engaged with it. “Guyana is a lush, green, beautiful country; it’s hard not to recognise that and have an appreciation for it.”

Furthermore, a good life would be unattainable if persons cannot live in a clean environment, she believes. “Our environment gives us so much, and we should be aiming as a people to give back to the environment. Every raindrop, every bee serves a purpose,” she offered, as she called for youths to see the bigger picture involved and not just be concerned with immediate issues.