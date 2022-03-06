‘Go for it, girl’ More inclusion of women in decision-making if sustainability is to be realised

TUESDAY, March 8, is being observed as “International Women’s Day” worldwide, and this year’s observance is being celebrated under the theme, “Gender Equality today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.” The theme aims to shed light on women worldwide who are working in areas of climate change and the environment and are leading the charge on issues related to climate change adaptation, mitigation, and response, to build a more sustainable future for all.

The Pepperpot Magazine spoke with Euliene Watson, one of Guyana’s women miners who has been involved in the extractive industries profession for well over 30 years.

Watson, who is the Technical Officer at the Ministry of Natural Resources, shared in-depth her perspective regarding women in the mining industry, as sharper focus is being brought to bear, regarding her functionality in a male-dominated world.

According to Watson, in Guyana right now, according to the Mining Act, women still aren’t allowed in certain areas. She noted that the concept of “Gender Equality” needs to really be looked at and should be one that allows women to do work.

“I always remember when I graduated, and I asked about it, and I was told then as a professional that you would go in a different capacity, but to me, that stems out of a barrier… A man, John Public, decides that he wants to get into mining, and he applies. Nothing stops him. A woman, Mary Jane Public, applies, and if there is a chauvinist box, the employer would say, ‘While I would love to employ, I can’t, because the law says…’ hence the concept of gender equity, I believe is an area that needs to be addressed, even from the Mining Act that allows you to do work,” Watson told the Pepperpot Magazine.

She believes that when it comes to the issue of sustainable development, women are more cautious, hence the tendency to not rush into things, which ultimately produces a more balanced view or perspective of an operation.

Since women are now allowed a say in the mining world, there is a holistic approach regarding the issue of climate change.

Therefore, according to Watson, if a sustainable future is to become a reality, there is a need for the inclusion of women in mining policy development and climate change.

Women Miners as trailblazers

Watson recalled after studying Mining Engineering at the University of Guyana in 1986, after 30 years of being involved in the mining industry, there is still only one other Guyanese woman who has done mining engineering.

As a tribute to her credit, she is the only woman in Guyana currently who has studied mining engineering in Guyana.

“For most of my career, I have had to deal with a lot of chauvinistic men who felt that I shouldn’t be part of their male-dominated profession. I have had a few who stood by me and because of them, I was able to persevere.

But the majority of them weren’t, and not only the professional people, the miners of themselves to a large extent never took me seriously,” Watson recalled to the Pepperpot Magazine.

She noted that she built a resolve over the years as a professional mining engineer that no one can take her knowledge from her. In fact, she has made a resolve to stand as a learning incubator to share her knowledge.

Watson noted that as an advocate for the benefits of oil-and-gas training in the education sector, Guyana needs the human resources firstly to drive the sector as a developing nation and qualified human resources for the sector to function at its peak.

Thus, in that light. according to Watson, sustainability can be used now for the better and the future.

Overcoming challenges as the lone female in the profession

“I think you have to respect yourself because if you don’t, no one else will. There is much being said about sexual harassment. I have never had to deal with that. One of the reasons I have never had to deal with it is because I call you out,” she told the Pepperpot Magazine.

Watson was sure to warn, though, that a woman alone in the field is an open target. She underscored the challenges that women face being alone in the fields; the issue of robbery, sexual molestation and harassment are critical areas that warrant concern.

Watson strongly believes that there’s a need for an equal number of women who are at the helm of decision-making and policy implementation regarding the mining industry.

“What I would say to women who are going into this field, consider it carefully. Know if this is an area where you want to operate, because it will be being away from family and built-up areas where there’s family support and so forth. But once you decide that this is what you want to do, I’ll say ‘go for it, girl,’ but be cognisant of the fact that it has its challenges,” Watson told the Pepperpot Magazine.

Message to women in the industry

“I believe we can be all we want to be. There is really no barrier that stops us once we are willing to put in the effort and be aware that there are barriers, and we are willing to cross those barriers. I believe that there is a reward at the end of the day. It is still an uphill battle, but [it takes] perseverance, and it is always good to have a mentor that helps you through difficult times,” Watson encouraged and advised the women miners.