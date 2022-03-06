When the United Nations has to step up

By Francis Quamina Farrier

INDEED, there are those times when the United Nations (UN) has to step up and fullfil one of its mandates. Since the UN acts as a mediator between countries that commence armed conflict, its role in world affairs is of vital importance. With that role also comes much respect by member countries.

This article will now look at the recent unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Ukraine has been a sovereign nation since 1991 after the collapse of the Soviet Union, of which it was a part, along with 14 other (now independent) countries. Immediately after the invasion by Russia, which is 28 times larger than Ukraine, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly last Wednesday overwhelmingly condemned the invasion and demanded that Russia withdraw its troops immediately. This act by Russia is obviously something that is a hot topic being discussed by many Guyanese and peace-loving peoples worldwide.

Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, addressed a special session of the UN General Assembly last week,when she deplored the Russian aggression, saying that “Russia’s aggression to Ukraine is a threat to the region and countries everywhere.” For many decades, Guyanese lived in fear of their country being invaded by Venezuela, its Spanish-speaking neighbour to the west. Fortunately, that has not happened, and the hope is that it will never happen. Nonetheless, with Russia’s recent invasion of its smaller neighbour, Ukraine, and with the report that over 350 civilian lives have already been lost, Guyanese are witnessing in real-time, what can result when a more powerful country invades a less powerful neighbour with no concern about civilian causalities.

However, it is such situations that bring the United Nations into action as a protector of vulnerable states. The UN acts as a mediator to prevent bilateral disputes from escalating into a world war and helps nations to negotiate during the outbreak with the objective of bringing the conflict to an end as early as possible. It could be assumed that there is much diplomatic activity going on right now behind the scenes to bring this bloody conflict of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to an early end and prevent the loss of more innocent lives. The UN, which acts as a humanitarian organisation, usually gives assistance to civilians on both sides of conflicts between countries, with the objective of reducing human suffering. Here are a few examples of media headlines reporting last week of the suffering ordinary citizens are experiencing right now in the present war between Russia and Ukraine: “Mum takes in Ukranian families fleeing to Poland”; “Cancer drugs running out for toddler stuck in Ukraine”; “Ukranian mothers resort to giving birth in basements.” And of special interest to roving media workers, “Reporter takes cover as blasts light up Kyiv’s sky.” A television news report flashed the headline: “Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian Assault.” There was also the report that a Ukrainian sniper killed a Russian Major-General who was with Russian troops in Ukraine.

As the war continues and even escalates, there is much suffering for ordinary people in both countries. During last week, there was a report in a Ukrainian newspaper which stated that there were, “Long queues to withdraw money in Moscow.” There was an even more worrying headline: “Pensioner arrested at anti-war protest in Russia.” There are also reports of a growing number of Russians who are now speaking out as regards their disenchantment with their government. Not only speaking out, but also giving tangible support to the Ukrainian people are the United States and the United Kingdom, among others. The United Kingdom is assisting Ukraine financially through a 100 million pound Official Development Assistance (ODA). Meanwhile, the United States has already given $350 million in military assistance. As the conflict continues, over a million Ukrainians have already fled their country of over 43 million people. Meanwhile, Guyana is prepared to assist Guyanese in both countries who might need assistance.