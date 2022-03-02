Shop owner accused of having illegal gun remanded

A THRTY-EIGHT-year-old shop owner, on Monday, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Enrico Joseph denied the charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus and was remanded to prison until March 21, 2022.

According to the particulars of the charge, on February 25,2022, at East Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he had a .38 revolver in his possession when he was not a licensed firearm holder.

The police prosecutor objected to bail given the serious nature of the charge and its prevalence.

Joseph told the court that on the day in question he was at his shop selling three men when the police came and searched a motor car which was nearby.

The man told the court that the firearm was found inside the motor car but the ranks did not arrest the three men.