Teen remanded for attempted murder of boy

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-OLD Claudius James who is accused of the attempted murder of a 15-year-old boy, on Monday, made an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and was remanded to prison.

James was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

It is alleged that, on February 22, 2022, he unlawfully wounded the teenager with intent to commit murder, at Stabroek Market, Georgetown.

According to reports, James and the victim are known to each other and had previous issues.

The prosecutor objected to James being released on bail as the victim was still hospitalised.

He was remanded to prison until March 21, 2022.