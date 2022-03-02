Stop the hostilities, return to diplomacy

— Guyana restates position on military intervention by Russia in Ukraine

PERMANENT Representative of Guyana to the United Nations, Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett, has reiterated Guyana’s grave concern over the recent military intervention by Russia in Ukraine.

She was, at the time, delivering remarks held at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City

“Guyana deplores the threat or use of force in the conduct of international relations and urges a peaceful resolution of the differences that currently exist, in consonance with the rule of international law and the provisions of the United Nations Charter,” Rodrigues-Birkett re-emphasised in a statement.

She added: “The current military action in Ukraine is contrary to the principles of respect for territorial integrity, sovereignty and the non-interference in the internal affairs of another sovereign state. The aggression against Ukraine is a threat to the region and countries everywhere. The Government of Guyana supports the efforts of the United Nations Secretary-General to bring a speedy resolution to the situation in Ukraine and cease the threat to international peace and security.”

Rodrigues related that the Government of Guyana is in full agreement with the statements issued by the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) on February 14 and 24 and with the Declaration of the Organisation of American States (OAS), on February 25, on the situation in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since last Thursday when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The majority of the international community has since condemned Russia, accusing Russia of breaking international law and violating Ukrainian sovereignty. Many countries have also implemented economic sanctions against Russia, Russian companies and some prominent Russian citizens.