Technology use critical to achieving net-zero carbon emission target

THE use of technology remains critical to countries seeking to achieve zero net carbon emissions, Schlumberger’s Emissions Business Director, Kahina Abdeli-Galinier said Thursday.

She said that Guyana, a fairly new oil producing nation, could be a world leader in this effort.

Delivering a virtual presentation to the International Energy Conference, Abdeli-Galinier said 30 per cent of the greenhouse gas emissions come from the oil-and-gas industry. She said over the past two days, leaders from Guyana have outlined the country’s urgency to preserve the forest, which is something she commends.

However, at this early stage of developing its oil-and-gas industry, Abdeli-Galinier said the implementation of technology gives Guyana a unique advantage.

“There is an opportunity to do it right; there is an opportunity in Guyana to be implementing the right technology needed to operate in a route flare free environment,” she stated.

Abdeli-Galinier said that adapting the right technology would help Guyana reach its net- zero carbon emissions target by 2050, with a reduction of 70 per cent by 2030. She pointed out that accurate data collection on greenhouse gas emissions will also play a critical role.

However, the Schlumberger representative noted that there is need for trust, transparency and collaboration among operators in the oil-and-gas industry, the regulators, the government and all those involved.

“It is absolutely critical to implement the right technology that could differ, depending on the different assets that would be implemented in the country, but it is extremely important to be able to spot emissions before they happen, and actually being able to reduce the time from when the emission is detected to when it is fixed,” Abdeli-Galinier said, adding:

“So, it is the path towards getting emissions to net zero having a healthy mix between spot measurements and as well as continuous measurements, so that we ensure that we always stay closed. So, a plan is always critical.”

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, at the opening of the conference, reminded the world of Guyana’s contribution to the fight against climate change.

So, too, did Vice-President Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, when he reminded attendees of Guyana’s commitment to carrying out oil production in a new zero-carbon world. Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips, on Day Three of the conference outlined some of the things Guyana will be doing to further achieve net-zero carbon emissions, among them developing an electric vehicle industry to reduce the use of fossil fuel that affects the environment.

(DPI)