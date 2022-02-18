Level playing field for returning Guyanese, residents

–as opportunities in local economy start to increase

EVEN as the government seeks to extend the opportunities that exist locally to Guyanese in the diaspora, Foreign Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Robert Persaud, has assured locals that there will be a level playing field.

In his address to stakeholders at the International Energy Conference and Expo, Persaud said that the government will continue to put measures in place to attract skilled and resourceful Guyanese to their homeland.

He acknowledged, however, that the government is aware of concerns among locals that Guyanese in the diaspora would get an unfair advantage over home-based citizens.

In addressing this concern, the Foreign Secretary said that, even as the government goes about attracting Guyanese in the diaspora, it is doing this in a way that would not create an uneven playing field.

“There is always a feeling that, if we create incentives for members of the diaspora, some members of our local community believe that will be a disadvantage to them, or that we are giving special privileges to members of the diaspora to have them return. But that is not true, whenever an investment regime we have is available, both local companies and Guyanese living abroad will benefit,” Persaud said.

He added that getting Guyanese in the diaspora to come home and contribute meaningfully to Guyana’s economy, and also benefit from the oil and gas opportunities, is a big part of the government’s agenda.

“Based on the available data, we know that we have more Guyanese outside of Guyana than in Guyana. We have this huge population out there that possess not only skills but resources. That is why, today, we have a dedicated allocation [in the national budget] to facilitate the work of diaspora engagement and involvement,” Persaud said.

He related that the focus is not only on attracting Guyanese who would’ve migrated, but there is also focus on the second and third generation of overseas-based Guyanese as well.

On that note, he pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation has been collaborating with the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, on the creation of targetted programmes that particularly focus on attracting youths.

“We are developing, as it were, a youth volunteer programme, similar to the peace corps. We are trying to develop those to get that cohort of the diaspora back to give us their skills and time and getting them to be familiar and aware [of what is going on] so they too can come back. They will bring with them skills, new idealism, innovation and the different technology,” He said.

According to Persaud, the government has been studying the model utilised by Ireland, to reach out to, and attract, its skillful citizens in the diaspora.

“At one time, Ireland became the destination of many headquarters for big companies because of the work of the Irish diaspora around the world. They relocated because of incentives. That is one of the plans we are working on to get the diaspora involved and to tap their skills,” he related.

Guyana, unlike Ireland, would have to overcome an “alliance against development,” that is misrepresenting, misconstruing and mobilising persons against Guyana’s development.

Even with this challenge, Persaud said the government will continue to fight against such “negativity and pessimism” and work to encourage those persons in the diaspora to come back.

“We are putting emphasis on the diaspora because we see them as an important base, element, ingredient, and component in terms of moving the country forward; and not only in oil and gas. We see oil and gas as a catalyst for the development of all sectors and country.

We don’t want to limit those opportunities to oil and gas. We want them to come in fields of services, tourism and manufacturing as well,” Persaud said.