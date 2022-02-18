CREATED for the purpose of giving small Guyanese manufacturers an opportunity to advertise their products and attract investors, the Duty-Free Shop at the Umana Yana has been hitting all the right notes over the last few days as patrons will no doubt attest.
The shop complements the 2022 International Energy Conference and Expo being held at the Marriott Hotel.
Duty-free shopping @ the Umana Yana
