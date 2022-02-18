News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Guyana’s local content law phenomenal
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jr.
Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jr.

–renowned O&G expert says

CHIEF Executive Officer at Ghana’s Petroleum Commission, Egbert Faibille Jnr., has said that the developments on Guyana’s local content front are “phenomenal.”

He made this comment on the sidelines of the International Energy Conference and Expo at the Marriott Hotel, Kingston, on Thursday.
“Your government and people will be in the lead towards ensuring that the benefits of oil and gas trickle down to everybody, so that this land will continue to be a land of happiness, and of course, a land of diversity with true value and benefits for even the investors and also, the government and the people,” Faibille Jnr. Said.

Having served as a member of the Board of Petroleum Commissions and Chair of Ghana’s Local Content Committee, Faibille’s comment is significant, as his country has a highly successful local content story.

Luckily for Guyana, the renowned Trinidadian expert, Anthony Paul, who helped craft Ghana’s local content story, was also instrumental in the development of Guyana’s.

Despite the sidelining of Paul by the previous APNU+AFC Administration, the new PPP/C Government hired him shortly after assuming office to serve on a diverse local content advisory panel.

A team from Ghana also came last year to review and advise on Guyana’s draft Local Content Bill before it was tabled.

Faibille said: “We from Ghana are here because we realise first of the commonalities between the people of Guyana and our own people, and the fact that because of the technical co-operation, you know, arrangements between our respective governments, we see Guyana as a friend, as a brother or sister country and we want to take this relationship further.”

The state oil executive said Ghana wants to see Guyanese businesses come into Ghana at some point to work with their indigenous businesses, and vice versa. He said companies from the two countries will be able to develop more synergies if they partner.

Already, Guyana has signed a series of co-operation agreements with Ghana and is set to partner, based on discussions had when the two countries’ Vice Presidents visited each other’s countries last year.

(DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.