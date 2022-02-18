GAICO Construction enhances capacity for O&G opportunities

–with signing of MoU with Rev1 Energy

LOCAL company, GAICO Construction Inc., on Thursday, boosted its capacity to bid for major projects in the oil and gas industry and other sectors, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based end-to-end commissioning services company, Rev1 Energy.

The signing of the contract took place at GAICO’s booth at the International Energy Conference and Expo at the Mariott Hotel.

Signing on behalf of GAICO was Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Komal Singh, while Rev1’s Chief Executive Officer, Ricky Ehrgott, signed on the company’s behalf. The signing was also observed by Minister within the Ministry of Public works, Deodat Indar.

Speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the milestone, Singh said that with many local companies lacking the requisite skillsets and expertise for some of the big industrial projects that are going to be coming on stream in the next year or two, partnerships with international companies are a critical means of filling a critical gap.

“The intention is to bring these companies that have worked in those areas and have the expertise come to Guyana and transfer that knowledge to our local Guyanese workforce. They would also help us to develop locally, so that we can capitalise on local content and ensure that our Guyanese brothers and sisters can benefit from what is coming as a result of the oil and gas,” Singh commented.

He related that GAICO is already positioning itself to be among the contractors that work on aspects of the multibillion-dollar gas-to-shore project, among others.

GAICO is currently part of a larger consortium of companies that will be looking to bid for several projects in the oil and gas sector.

To this end, Singh said that more such partnerships with international companies could be expected.

“Right now, we do not have much companies in Guyana that have reached that level to certify some of the big stuff that is coming to Guyana. So, GAICO continuously looks out and seeks out for partnerships for upcoming opportunities. Here in Guyana, we look at where there are gaps and what we don’t have, we go out in search,” He said.

Focused on project management in industrial operations, Rev1 Energy has been supporting commissioning and startup efforts around the world since 2001, according to the company’s website.

A technology-driven, end-to-end commissioning services company supporting major projects around the world, Rev1, through proprietary technologies, provides unique value addition to projects seeking commissioning support around the world.

Speaking at the signing, Ehrgott said that the company is excited about the partnership and is looking forward to working along with GAICO

“We are looking forward to help grow the local economy and local talent. Helping to train the people and be part of the local economy.

The agreement signed is a MoU to execute a joint venture and we are really looking forward to doing that over the next couple of months. And we will be here for a long time,” Ehrgott said.

Also making brief remarks at the signing was Minister Indar, who related that the partnership fits into what the government has been encouraging local businesses to do, in order to ensure that they are able to benefit from the abundant opportunities.

“These companies have the skills that are required and that will be enough to fulfill any evaluation criteria for them to be successful. And that is something that we have to do throughout Guyana because if you grow organically that will take longer so we’ll see what we’re doing here is trying to wean learning curve,” Indar said.