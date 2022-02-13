‘Core home subsidy’ support taken to Roxanne Burnham Gardens

AS the February 25, 2022 deadline for Core Home Support and Home Improvement Subsidiaries applications approach, all efforts are being made to ensure deserving families get an opportunity to apply.

To this end, yet another massive outreach was held, on Saturday, at the Roxanne Burnham Gardens playfield, in Georgetown, to help attract applicants.

Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues and Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves visited the venue to give their support to staff as they attended to eager applicants.

This outreach falls under the Inter-American Development Bank-funded Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme which has two components that cater to low-income families.

The Core Home Supports aspects afford families a chance at receiving a brand new 20ft x 20ft two-bedroom concrete home for a contribution of just $100,000.

The other aspect is the Home Improvement Subsidy which enables persons in the target boundaries to receive up to $500,000 in materials to upgrade their homes free of cost.

The boundary currently encompasses the La Parfaite Harmonie Housing Development in Region Three; Georgetown to Grove on the East Bank of Demerara, Region Four; Georgetown to La Bonne Intention and nineteen other select communities on the East Coast of Demerara, Region Four.