Cops destroy $115M in marijuana

AN intelligence-led operation carried out by ranks from Police Headquarters and Regional Division 10, at Zion, Berbice River, resulted in the destruction of $115M in marijuana.

Police Headquarters noted that the exercise was conducted on Friday between 05:20hrs and 18:07hrs; the ranks discovered three fields of marijuana (Cannabis Sativa) on about 40 acres of land.

The land, police said, consisted of about 55,000 cannabis plants ranging from one foot to 10 feet in height, about 60 pounds of dried cannabis, six nurseries and five camps.

The cannabis plants and camps were destroyed by way of fire. However, no arrest was made. Police confirmed that the estimated street value for the cannabis plants and dried cannabis is $115.8M.