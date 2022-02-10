Women’s Wellness Centre launched in Berbice

IN keeping with the government’s mandate to provide quality healthcare for every citizen, women will now be able to access a range of services at the Bohemia Health Centre located at Number 19 Village, in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The wellness centre for women, which was opened on Tuesday, is the first if its kind in the region. The centre will focus primarily on women’s health with emphasis on VIA screening, general counseling, breast examination, and a regular medical clinic. It will be managed by Dr. Shellon Toppin.

Regional Chairman, David Armogan, in declaring the facility officially open, noted that the occasion is quite significant and is in keeping with the vision of the region and government to ensure women have a space where they can receive medical attention and be comfortable.

“Women Wellness Centres are important because sometimes women are hesitant to go to other facilities. So once there is a facility specifically designed for the care of women and their issues then they are more likely to visit the health facility,” he said.

Armogan said that in addition to this facility, the health centres at Crabwood Creek and Williamsburg will be upgraded so that specialised care could be offered to women.

Further, he said an additional $97 million was requested in the health budget for 2022 to upgrade all the health centres in Region Six to ensure that the citizens receive the best quality healthcare.

Meanwhile, Director of Regional Health Services, Dr. Vishalya Sharma, during brief remarks, urged women across the region to utilise the services that are being offered. She noted that in observance of Cervical Awareness Month, a cervical screening exercise was held and over 100 women benefited. Women in communities such as Orealla, Siparuta and Baracara were screened.

Dr. Sharma related that because of the overwhelming response, a decision was made to continue the exercise in various parts of the region.

“In the region, one of the things we have been doing is to enhance healthcare. To strengthen primary healthcare delivery would contribute to the overall improvement of the health sector and the residents,” she said.

Sharma also expressed gratitude to the hardworking team that has been working assiduously to ensure that services are delivered to the people of the region.