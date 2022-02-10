News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Gov’t ministries, agencies to be housed in high-rise complexes
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
high

–with $2.6B allocation under Public Works Ministry

THE government has taken the first step to relocate government ministries, their departments, and agencies under one roof.

The sum of $2.6 billion was approved by the Committee of Supply for the construction of high-rise office complexes in Budget 2022.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, in defending this allocation, said the money caters for geotechnical studies, designs, supervisory services and advance payment for civil works.

The Ministry of Public Works is the first ministry that will undergo this transformation. The ministry has under its purview, the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD), the Work Services Group, and the Transport and Harbours Department, among several others.

“The modern Guyana that we are talking about will see us putting all our offices into a multi-storey office complex and that will be duplicated several times over around the government service.

“So, what you will see is we have to do the geotechnical studies, we have to do the designs, we have to get the supervisory services and ultimately the advance payment for civil works, so this is what this allocation is to facilitate,” Minister Edghill said.

He added that the intention is to have the complex in the vicinity where the current building is housed.

When asked what the government intends to do with the current buildings once they become vacant, Minister Edghill said the established process will be followed. He noted that the buildings are located along the bank of the Demerara River, a strategic location for investors.

With that, the minister made it clear that Guyana’s development is strategic, purposeful and will not be left to chance. (DPI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.