Clothes vendor stabbed to death

A 40-year-old clothes vendor has died after being stabbed twice to the chest during a fight that ended in a drain between Norton and D’Urban Streets, on Tuesday night.

According to reports, Aubrey Baird, of Lot 22 E Hardina Street, Georgetown, and the 46-year-old suspect were seen scuffling in a drain before the victim dealt a blow to the suspect with a piece of wood.

Subsequently, the suspect who was armed with a knife, dealt Baird two stabs to his left side upper chest. He then attempted to make good his escape on a pedal cycle, but was apprehended by public-spirited citizens and subsequently handed over to police.

The injured man was picked up by an electrician and his son and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 21:40 hrs while receiving treatment from a doctor on duty. An autopsy is expected to be done shortly, as investigations continue.

The suspect was also escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he was admitted a patient in stable condition under police guard.