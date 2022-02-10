News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Woman found dead in Yarrowkabra yard
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Investigation

–police suspect murder

THE body of a 48-year-old housewife was found in her yard at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the woman’s husband related that he and his wife were imbibing with several neighbours on Tuesday.

The woman was last seen alive at 00:30 hrs on Wednesday, consuming alcohol. At that time, her husband and a male associate left her there and decided to retire to bed.

Police said that at 04:00 hrs, the male guest woke up the woman’s reputed husband to indicate that he was departing, and after acknowledging, the husband went back to sleep.

The man told the police that he woke up two hours after and discovered his wife’s body on a mango tree, in the yard.

Her body was uplifted and escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where she was pronounced dead on arrival by a medical doctor. The body was then transferred to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where a post-mortem examination will be conducted.

Police related that the positioning of her body, when they found it, suggests that she was murdered and her body was placed at the scene.

The male guest who overnighted, has not been found for questioning as yet, as investigations continue.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on google
Google+
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on google
Share on whatsapp
Staff Reporter

More from this author

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to recieve news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
tajeram_sun@yahoo.com (Editor-In-Chief)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2020 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
Scroll to Top
All our printed editions are available online

E-Papers Daily

Pepperpot

Business Supplement

Supplement

emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.