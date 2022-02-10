Several Region One communities to get first-time electricity

–funds approved for construction of schools, other major infrastructural works

HUNDREDS of residents of Wauna, Tobago, Parakese and Yarakita, Region One, are set to receive electricity for the first time this year, as the sum of $85 million has been approved for the provision of electricity distribution networks in Mabaruma.

Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Nigel Dharamlall, M.P, made this announcement during the consideration of budget estimates on Wednesday.

He said that the sum caters for the expansion of the existing electricity distribution network at Mabaruma.

“For the first time the village of Parakese will have electricity with their own generator set and, for the first time for some residents in Yarakita, they will also have up to 2,000 feet of additional network that will be constructed with an additional generator set,” Minister Dharamlall related.

This new expansion, he said, will supplement a new generator set which was procured to improve electricity supply services to the residents within Mabaruma.

The initiative, he related, is a commitment of President Dr. Irfaan Ali to ensure equitable services are provided to hinterland residents.

Further, $128.5 million has been budgeted for the construction of new schools and teacher quarters, while over $100 million was set aside for road and other infrastructural works in Region One.

Those are some of the transformative capital projects contained in the over $4.6 billion budget for the Region.

Under this budget, there will be the construction of primary schools at Oronoque, Arawansa and Corasima, while the Santa Rosa Primary School will be rehabilitated, and teachers’ quarters will be built at Wallaba and Corasima and at Oronoque.

The Port Kaituma TVET building is also scheduled to be built. The region’s education sector got the biggest cut of the budget, with $2.021 billion.

This is followed by health services which has been allocated $1.642 billion, and includes $300 million for drugs and medical supplies.

The $651 million allocated for public works includes $35 million for the construction and rehabilitation of bridges, $85.1 million for road works at Hosororo and Wanaina, and $29 million for revetment at Mora and culverts at Matthew’s Ridge. Another $46.8 million was allocated for agriculture-related works in the region.