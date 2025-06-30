Agriculture will remain rooted in the economic, social fabric

–President Ali urges continued investments, diversification of Region Three’s food-production systems

EVEN as Region Three (Essequibo Islands- West Demerara) strides into a new era of growth, President, Dr Irfaan Ali has emphasised that farming remains an essential pillar of the region’s economy and society.

The Head of State, while addressing a business event in the region last week, called on local private sector stakeholders to keep agriculture at the centre of regional development.

“This region was and continues to be one of the agricultural heartlands of Guyana, with the rich legacy of sugar, rice and cash-crop cultivation. Generations of farmers have tilled its fertile lands and despite the rise of oil and gas as national drivers, agriculture remains deeply rooted in the economic and social fabric of this region,” stated Dr Ali.

He emphasised that, although there is a growing push for modernisation, it must not undermine the agricultural sectors that have long sustained the region.

“While modernisation and diversification are essential, they must not come at the cost of the very industries that have fed our families and supported our communities.”

Addressing the critical need for cohesive planning, the President asserted: “It is vital that we craft and embrace a clear and shared vision for Region Three, because without vision, planning becomes disjointed and reactive. Vision is a compass that guides purposeful development.”

President Ali further highlighted the region’s transformation, citing several ongoing projects aimed at positioning the region as an economic hub. “Region Three is no longer a quiet rural backwater area it is emerging as one of the most dynamic and promising regions in Guyana, with expanding infrastructure, flourishing commercial services and top‑tier entertainment venues, the region is already being transformed before our eyes.”

He underscored its strategic importance, noting that it is “a critical hub for the movement of people, producing services, not only within its own boundaries, but across [the] Essequibo coast.”

Looking ahead, he articulated an ambitious vision: “Our vision must be bold and unwavering to make Region Three the most economically diversified and modernised region in Guyana, where agriculture thrives alongside industry, where culture means commerce and where opportunity is as abundant as the land itself.”

President Ali’s remarks come at a time when the region is undergoing rapid infrastructural and economic evolution.

He urged the private sector to invest in innovation, diversification and sustainable practices while honouring agricultural tradition to ensure that Region Three remains a vital contributor to Guyana’s food security and social prosperity.

To take the region to newer heights, President Ali noted that the government has been making investments in “reliable infrastructure,” thereby ensuring that road networks, bridges and ports are in place to support the movement of goods and services.

Concurrently, the government has also ensured that access to financing and capital services is readily available to fuel expansion and innovation to meet growing market demands.

“Your government has long recognised the need to invest in the pillars that will transform this region, and support vibrant commercial and industrial sectors, good roads, ports, airports and reliable power supply support efficient movement of goods and services,” President Ali said.

In Region Three, the government has expended tens of billions of dollars on infrastructure, excluding the new Demerara River Bridge, which is one of the country’s largest financial infrastructural undertakings.

Painting a picture of even greater prospects, Dr Ali pointed out that upon completion of the new bridge and the gas-to-energy project, a new wave of manufacturing and agro-processing will be unlocked, placing the region at the heart of the country’s energy-led transformation.

He cited, too, the construction of a new stadium in the region that will add to the diversification of the local economy.

“Together, this development will not only spur economic growth but will also foster a vibrant and dynamic social environment, drawing talent, tourism and opportunity from across the nation,” the Head of State said.