$18.5M budgeted for workplace safety campaign

IN a bid to target workplace accidents and deaths, the Ministry of Labour has budgeted $18.5 million for a rigorous countrywide public relations campaign.

Responding to questions on his ministry’s allocations during the consideration of budget estimates in the Committee of supply, on Tuesday, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, said there will be an aggressive sensitisation programme this year, focused on labour relations and workers’ safety, in an effort to reduce work-related deaths in Guyana.

“We will roll out a PR and communication strategy to deal with the issue of safe work because we have been aggressively dealing with issues of health and safety and just for reference, because of the work that was done by that department., we have decreased workplace deaths in our first full year in office by 16 per cent,” Minister Hamilton said.

For the year 2021, Guyana reported a 16 per cent reduction in the number of workplace fatalities compared to the previous year.

The Labour Ministry, in a report last year, stated that 32 workplace fatalities were recorded in the year 2020 across all sectors with mining being the number one contributor.

The decrease was credited to a rigorous campaign with local businesses that was spearheaded by the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department and supporting agencies.

Outreaches and public awareness activities were conducted in mining communities in Regions One, Seven, Eight and Nine. Further, health and safety messages were aired on the radio and television channels and there was the widespread distribution of brochures, flyers and posters. Those efforts will be boosted in 2022 as part of the upcoming public relations campaign.

Additionally, the minister said that the positive change is as a result of the government’s new and improved approach to the issue of workers’ rights and safety.

Over the past year, the ministry has been strengthening the capacity of its OSH and labour departments. Officers were also recruited and placed in the 10 administrative regions.

Minister Hamilton said that the officers within those departments were not only able to sensitise workers and employers within the private and public sectors, but they were also able provide relevant training. Those efforts, Minister Hamilton noted, must continue for the benefit of the working class.

The minister, in a previous interview with the Guyana Chronicle, had said that the fundamentals of the campaign will enlighten, inform and edify the nation about safe work practices and environments.

The minister further said that the campaign will not only target mining and construction worksites, but also offices as well.