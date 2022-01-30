SCARLET ROSES — CONCLUSION

THIS time Arvin answered, “I’m here to take her back home.”

That unexpected statement hit Nate hard, and he looked at Amelia, the fair beauty he had fallen in love with and who had become such a close part of his life. He shook his head, unwilling to accept she had to leave.

“That can’t happen.”

“She does not belong here.” Arvin said firmly, “Her family is anxiously awaiting her return.”

Amelia was beginning to look disturbed and Samuel interrupted before the tension got worse, saying to Arvin, “Can you step outside with me please, and give them a moment?”

Arvin hesitated, a little before complying, and Samuel explained to him, troubled that his son would suffer a heartbreak “She couldn’t remember who she was or anyone in her past, so she became close to my son because he was a source of comfort for her. It’s a delicate situation you have to deal with until she regains her memory.”

“The sooner we leave here, the better,” Arvin said, not too comfortable with Nate’s closeness to her.

That night as Amelia laid in bed sleepless, the two men who loved her sat by the bonfire, distant apart, not looking at each other, not saying anything, each in his own deep thoughts. Nate felt heartbroken, not wanting to let her go, but Arvin was her fiancée, whom she had said ‘Yes’ to his marriage proposal before she knew Nate.

Now she had to leave with Arvin in the morning to return to the world she had come from of neon lights, aeroplanes, roadways and fabulous houses.

“Oh God, how do I do this?” she cried in her mind, “Leaving the one whose special to me, to go with the one I can’t remember.”

Saying ‘Goodbye’ to the people who had become like her family, to a place that was paradise on earth, was heartbreaking.

Nate did not say ‘Goodbye’, unable to see her leave. He sat in his hut, alone, the muscles on his face taunt as he battled with his emotions. Samuel came in quietly, distressed too that she had to leave and after a long moment, Nate asked his father, “Why did this happen?”

“It’s fate, my son. You had to let her go because she belonged to someone else. If she returns then you will know she belongs to you.”

“And if she doesn’t return?”

The question was left unanswered.

Three months passed as doctors worked with her, but only bits and pieces of her memory she regained, the remainder still a blank.

“It will all come back,” they told her worried family, “Her mind can’t be stressed, just let her relax and live a natural life. Just one little thing can trigger an instant recollection.”

She did not fly again, her passion lost somewhere in the jungle with scarlet roses, hoping one day it could be resurrected as she refocused on her world, her life. But not one day passed without her thinking of Nate, wondering how he must be doing, of his father, Samuel and the two flower fairies, missing the beauty and tranquility of their world deeply.

So far away she was now but coming back and being around familiar people and places were helping with her recollection and she now knew the bond she had felt she had with someone was Arvin, the man she was supposed to marry. A bond strengthened by her deep sense of gratitude when she was told how he searched desperately for her and never gave up because of his love, not wanting to lose her.

Two men, now in her life, both, strong and handsome, who loved her but from different worlds.

What do I do?

Arvin was attentive and supportive, taking her to places she had loved and getting her to do things she loved like Latino dancing but somehow, it all seemed different. She tried to enjoy it all to be appreciative of his efforts but something was missing.

She worked part time in her father’s office and her mother’s gift shop to occupy her time meaningfully and one day as she was browsing through a National Geographic magazine, she saw the picture of a young, pregnant, native girl, sitting by her hut weaving baskets.

She stared at the picture and suddenly a light exploded in her head as she heard herself chatting over the plane’s radio, laughing a little at something then the heavy winds, her distress call and screams then a heavy crash and it all became dark.

Amelia sat with her head in her hand for a few long moments, her eyes closed and when she opened them, she was not at the airport base but in her mother’s gift shop.

She looked at her watch, noting the date and time and she called on her mother, “Why am I here? I always have bookings to fly on Tuesdays.”

“Oh my god,” her mother laughed, tears of relief filling her eyes, realizing her daughter had regained her memory.

The fragmented pieces all came together at the picture of the pregnant native girl, she was supposed to airlift that day.

Arvin was elated, taking her out to a special dinner at their favourite restaurant to celebrate.

He wanted to start discussing marriage plans and though Amelia tried to feel happy and excited, her heart wasn’t in it. She had loved him, she had wanted this but it all changed one day in the deep jungle.

Arvin had known her long enough to know what was happening, the sweetness in her smile was there no more, the spark in her eyes gone and loving her as such as he did, he knew there was only one thing left for him to do.

The night when they were supposed to finalize their wedding date, he took her hand in his and said to her, “You really don’t want this anymore, do you?”

She looked at him, a little surprised, “Why do you say that?”

“Because I can feel it in my heart, you’re not truly happy, something has changed.”

She didn’t answer for a while then she said, “I’m sorry. I don’t know how it happened.”

“I will always love you, Amelia,” he said, “But I can’t hold on to something that doesn’t belong to me anymore. I have to let you go.”

She looked at him, tears in her eyes, “Arvin…”

“It’s okay,” he said, “You are free to go, he’s waiting for you.”

She sat there for a long time after Arvin had left, crying quietly, regrets in her heart but not a deep love for him that would have made her want to stay. She piloted the plane herself, one week later, landing at the nearest airstrip and with the help of two army friends she had flown in with her, she reached the village without any mishap.

Samuel was pleased beyond words, the natives overjoyed, her two flower fairies hugging her, but no one knew where Nate was.

There were so many places he could be but there was one place she was sure she would find him. She ran all the way to a clearing in the woods where he had shown her he wanted to build a cabin, his dream home and she saw him standing there, staring at the empty space.

“Nate,” she called his name softly, a little breathless.

He turned around slowly, not sure if it was her voice or a whisper in the wind, and he saw her standing there like a dream, the wind teasing her hair, a smile on her lips.

“Amelia…” he smiled surprised, his spirits lifted, “You came back.”

She nodded, tears in her eyes, “I couldn’t stop thinking of you, I think this is where I belong.”

He embraced her, no more caution nor anxiety, free now to express his love for she belonged to him.